“Corn continued to edge higher after the morning coffee break as the dollar gave up overnight gains and more attention was focused on events in the Black Sea,” Bryant Sanderson, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Continued hot, dry conditions sustained today’s rally with double-digit gains in the December contract. New crop deferred carries narrowed on the uptick.”
“Corn futures followed through on the firm close of Tuesday to post solid gains for Wednesday’s session,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Options expiration of September options on Friday and the prospects of more variability in Iowa and Illinois corn yield on the Pro Farmer tour may have helped the buying strength.”