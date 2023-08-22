People are also reading…
The Pro Farmer Tour found better-than-expected yields in South Dakota and Ohio, offsetting the bullish weather, according to the Hightower Report. Tonight, Pro Farmer will release Nebraska and Indiana results, which are not expected to be as good as Ohio and South Dakota.
So far for the Tuesday trade, prices are fractionally to 1 1/2 cents higher across the front months. Yesterday saw a massive trading range that closed with double digit losses after an overnight gap out of the weekend. Dec futures ended back below the $5 mark on a 10 ½ cent loss – after trading in a 24 cent range, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.