People are also reading…
U.S corn exports will continue to struggle as higher barge freight due to low water levels prices us out of the world markets, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging
Heading into the day session of Friday, corn futures are fractionally to a penny weaker and nearer the lows after a ~5c range overnight. The Dec corn kept to a 6 ½ cent range on Thursday. Futures ultimately closed with fractional to 1 ¾ cent losses for the day. September corn expired at $4.62 ½ - or an 18 cent discount/expiration gap for the now lead month Dec, said Total Farm Marketing.