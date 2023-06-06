People are also reading…
USDA surprised the market by rating US 2023 corn crop at 64 pct G/E down 5 from last week and 70 ly. IL was down 19 pct, MI -20, OH -17. Supply bulls point to fact 34 pct of US corn acres are in drought vs 13 pct this date in 2012., according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
In the WASDSE report, estimates are calling for Brazil’s corn to increase to 130.93 MMT and soybeans up slightly to 155.42 MMT. Argentina’s corn production is expected to decrease 1.26 MMT to 35.75 MMT and soybeans are expected to decrease 2.26 MMT to 24.74 MM, according Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging