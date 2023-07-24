People are also reading…
“Corn soared past last week’s highs on the news out of Ukraine,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “December nearly touched its 200-day moving average and settled 32 cents higher. Basis backed off about 15 cents, but spreads were a little stronger. Crop Progress showed corn condition rating unchanged at 57% good-to-excellent vs. 58% estimate.”
While rain forecasts currently offer little hope, some weather models show some optimism. “While very little rain is forecast for the week, longer-range models continue to suggest the high-pressure ridge will shift west offering better prospects for rain and slightly cooler temperatures in both the 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said.