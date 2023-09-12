“The bull camp must be disappointed there was nothing in the report for them to grab onto,” The Hightower Report said today. The market has tested this year's corn low for December at $4.73 1/2 but The Hightower Report said it, “would be surprised if we don't see a push down into the low 4.60's.”
Corn got the expected yield cut in the monthly WASDE report, but with an increase in harvested acreage and production, offsetting that, futures dropped double digits after the report, Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
Nothing was changed on Brazil and Argentina’s 2023/2024 balance sheets. Ukraine’s corn production was raised by .5 to 28 mmt, said Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging, Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said.