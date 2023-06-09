Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn conditions this afternoon saw a decline in good/excellent condition compared to last week. The USDA put the crop at 64% good-to-excellent…

Corn

June is usually a transition month from demand to supply. The key is weather after the 7 day. N EU, Russia. Ukraine are dry. Canada is hot.. U…

Corn

Corn export shipments have picked up in recent weeks as China’s large purchases throughout the spring have come to fruition. Despite the incre…

Corn

Corn markets were higher today overall, “but traded both sides,” CHS Hedging said. “Market is watching for any changes in the weather models a…

Corn

Corn markets traded lower in the overnight session, “as the market continues to trade weather,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Recent dryness has…