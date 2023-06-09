People are also reading…
Corn prices are trading in the red after gapping lower overnight. July futures left 1 1/4s of the 2c cent gap working into the day session. Corn settled the Thursday session up by 1 1/2 to 6 cents. July was the leader, and after briefly trading below $6, closed near the top of the daily range, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Estimates call for a 32 million bushel increase to 2022/23 carryout at 1.449 billion bushels as demand continues to be lackluster The increase to old crop is expected then have the 2023/24 carryout estimate increased 32 million bushels to 2.254 billion bushels, according Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.