“The crop tour indicated IL will have a higher corn yield than last year but below the USDA’s 201 BPA forecast,” CHS Hedging said. “Iowa’s corn estimates were only for 3 districts and the results were mixed.”
This morning’s export sales report showed net cancellations of 22,700 tonnes for old crop corn, while new crop corn were toward the high end of expectations at 673,500 tonnes.
The overall lower trade in corn at the open comes “despite the heat and on better than expected yields in Illinois.”