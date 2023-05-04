People are also reading…
Corn markets rallied after the reports of the drone attack yesterday, ADM Investor Services said, but appear to have dropped off overnight. “Weekly ethanol data was supportive due to lower stocks.”
“The weather was wet and cool in the Midwest last week and producers were not selling Corn, but the market wants Corn now,” Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group said. “It is now wet and cold in the Midwest, but producers are still inclined to wait and might have trouble sourcing trucks to haul grain, anyway. Most are thinking about getting into the fields and are not even worried about the market.”