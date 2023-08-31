People are also reading…
“The Weekly Export Sales report released by the USDA showed old crop corn sales at 2.8 MB and 39.0 MB in new crop sales reported last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “These totals were within market expectations. Corn sales overall are still lackluster and limiting market gains.”
“December corn seesawed on both sides of unchanged today in uneventful trading,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “Late weakness in the soybeans spilled over to the corn to push it lower for a 3rd consecutive close.”