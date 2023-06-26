People are also reading…
Ahead of the Quarterly Grain Stocks report on Friday, analysts on average expect 4.250 bbu for June 1 corn stocks. The full range of public estimates is from 4.086 bbu to 4.441 billion. Last year’s count was 4.349 billion. If the trade average guess is realized and no revisions are made, Q3’s implied consumption would be 3.15 bbu, a 260 mbu lighter pull than last year’s Q3, according to Total Farm Marketing.
July corn down 9 ¾ to up 6 ¼ overnight. corn futures are still highly volatile as the ECB waits for its forecasted rains. Crop rating are likely to drop again this afternoon, according Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging