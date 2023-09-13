People are also reading…
“Corn gained strength as the session progressed with little in the way of fresh news, but the weekly ethanol report was deemed friendly with higher production and lower stocks than anticipated,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spillover support from the wheat side also was noted.”
“Tuesday’s USDA report failed to provide any true positive news as the addition of nearly 800,000 corn acres kept the balance sheet heavy for corn, limiting any price rally,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Even with a forecasted lower yield, carry out projections of 2.221 bln bushels for the marketing year were above expectations.”