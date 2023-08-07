People are also reading…
“The corn market took on a defensive stance from beneficial rains over this past weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Losses were limited from a rally in the neighboring wheat market.”
“Good precipitation fell across a large portion of the Corn Belt over the weekend, which pressured the soybean market and limited the upside in corn,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The extended forecasts are still not threatening as temperatures are looking to remain seasonal and precipitation average to above average across the Corn Belt.”