With no fresh news to go on during the trading session today, December corn traded in a tight 6 ¾ cent range today in directionless action this afternoon, Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said.
Corn prices closed $.02 – $.03 lower” today in very uneventful trade,” Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services said today.
“Furthermore, this week's corn prices stayed inside the range of the last two weeks as the market consolidates below the $5.00 level,” The Hightower Report said.