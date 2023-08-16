People are also reading…
“Weekly ethanol production rose 46,000 bpd to 1.069 mln bpd,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Stocks jumped 555,000 barrels to 22.88 mln barrels, a 16-week high. Ethanol net margins increased by 2 cents to 57 cents per gallon. Gasoline demand was down 451,000 bpd at 8.851 mln bpd.”
“The corn market added some weather premium as the short-term forecasts are showing significantly warmer and drier conditions over the Corn Belt into early next week,” Total Farm Marketing said.