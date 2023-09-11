People are also reading…
“Tomorrow’s USDA report will be looking at crop production and likely making demand adjustments,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expectations are for yield to be lowered to 173.5 bushels/acre from 175.1 last month. If the USDA makes potential demand adjustments, forecast carryout could still be over 2.0 bln bushels.”
“Corn was boring today with little interest from the grower and as other traders wait for tomorrow’s numbers,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “December corn remains stuck in its 475-500 trading range. December corn traded in a narrow 6-cent range today. Harvest has begun in spots but it’s way too early to make any conclusions.”