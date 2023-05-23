People are also reading…
Midwest weather forecast is dry but the corn crop is still rated above average. One crop scout estimated US crop at 15,030 mil bu vs USDA WOB 15,265 and 13,730 LY , according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Dr. Cordonnier left his Argentine corn production estimate unchanged at 35.0 mmt citing the corn crop appears to have managed to withstand the adverse weather better than the soybean crop. Brazil crop left unchanged at 125.0 mmt, according Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging