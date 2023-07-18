Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn market gained strength after Russia formally exited the Black Sea Grain Initiative, ADM Investor Services noted, but the higher trade “wa…

Corn

“The market is continuing to focus on the hot and dry forecast,” CHS Hedging said. “It is estimated that 64% of the US corn crop are in drough…

Corn

“Corn rebounded strongly today due to a combination of stronger export sales and weather concerns,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “CO…

Corn

“Bearish picture after the WASDE report today,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Without more demand, corn futures will struggle to get…

Corn

Corn markets are slightly higher ahead of today’s USDA report as gains were limited from a lack of exports “and an expected bumper Brazilian c…