NASS Crop Progress data showed 47% of US corn was silked as of Sunday, 4% ahead of normal for the date, with 7% in the dough stage vs. the 6% average. Condition ratings were up 2% to 57% gd/ex, with all 5 condition categories yielding a 351 on the Brugler500 index, up 4 points from last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Reports of Russia attacking the port of Odesa has helped support corn prices, as has the hotter, drier extended forecast, according Jim Warren of CHS Hedging