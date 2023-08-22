People are also reading…
USDA announced the sale of 4.4 million bushels to Mexico for both 2024/2025 and 2025/2026. Still, despite and good corn export news and heat advisories, corn gave up early gains, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
“Yesterday’s price action on the December corn contract felt like a gut punch,” Blue Line Futures said today. While, today’s trade mostly served as a continuation of yesterday, prices did bounce around a bit and try and stage a comeback, Blue Line Futures said.