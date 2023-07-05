Related to this story

Corn

“The possible derecho in Nebraska early this morning was not enough to spark any buying interest in the corn today,” Jessica Friel, with CHS H…

Corn

December’s contract went below its May low “then tried to trade higher following soybean’s lead,” CHS Hedging said. However, the contract gave…

Corn

USDA raised the planted corn area by a shocking 2.2m acres to 94.1 million. The highest trade guess going in was 93 million, and the average o…

Corn

Sep corn up 7 to down 1 overnight after a second day of overnight gains pulling back in early morning trade. Forecasts still show big rain cha…

Corn

Corn markets were weighed on by the wet forecasts, as well as “additional pressure from lack of decent export demand and position evening ahea…