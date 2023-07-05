People are also reading…
“Corn prices started the session higher after the Good/Excellent rating only improved 1% following last week’s rains, but quickly succumbed to selling pressure which took us to new lows for the move,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “But December corn managed to recover by the close to end the session unchanged.”
“Much cooler temperatures are sweeping from the west to east over the nation’s midsection in the next 24-36 hours,” Mark Soderberg, with CHS Hedging, said. “Normal to slightly below normal temperatures are expected thru the upcoming weekend. Best prospects for heavy rain over the next 5 days are in the southern plains and SW corn belt.”