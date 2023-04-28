People are also reading…
The corn market finished mixed with the May and July higher while the rest of the curve was lower. The December contract was down 20 ¼ cents this week as the planting pace is strong and the weather looks favorable for planting to continue to accelerate next week, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Total cancellations by China this week were 21 mb, and yesterday’s export sales were disappointing at just 15.7 mb with total sales commitments down 33% from a year ago, according to Grain Market Insider.