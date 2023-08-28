People are also reading…
Corn gapped higher from Friday’s close and traded in a tight 4-cent range overnight. The return of heat along with low chances of rain are propping up corn, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging
Today’s crop condition report is expected to show a 2-3% decline after last week’s heat and dryness. The Pro Farmer’ Tour estimated corn yield at 172 bpa, 3.1 bushels below the current USDA number. The question now that the tour is over is how much further damage is left to be done as the growing season finishes very dry, according to the Hightower Report.