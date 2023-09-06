People are also reading…
“Improving forecasts calling for rain and cooler temps around the Midwest, and as harvest expands, erased early gains that stemmed from the lowest crop ratings since 2012,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “December closed a fraction lower as it stayed in its recent 474 – 500 range.”
“Despite strength in other grain markets and reduced crop ratings, corn futures faded off session highs, with December corn finishing ¼ cent lower on the session,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Front-end futures are still supported by the lack of deliveries versus the September contract, reflecting a tight overall corn supply.”