Corn traded both sides overnight before edging lower to new lows for the move. The July low in December corn was 481, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging
Morning corn trade has the market sitting near the lows from overnight with 3 to 4 cent losses. The report reaction sparked corn futures higher, but the move quickly reversed. Futures were 6 to 9 cents in the red at the close, with Dec ending just 4c off the low for the day after a 24 1/2 cent range, according to Total Farm Marketing.