Harvest is slowly picking up pace as it is in the beginning stages still. Barge freight remains firm as the rains this week don’t appear like they will be enough to bring river levels up enough, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging
Corn prices are beginning the new week neutrally after a back and forth overnight session out of the weekend. Friday’s session ended with corn futures 1 to 4 ¼ cents lower. The now lead month December had an 8 ½ cent range from -5 ½ to + 3. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling, rising 1,854 contracts for the day. December finished the week with a net 7 ½ cent loss. March ended with a 14 ¼ cent carry to December, said Total Farm Marketing.