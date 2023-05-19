People are also reading…
The Hightower Report is in repeat mode today. “At the risk of sounding like a broken record both supply and demand factors remain extremely negative, but an extremely oversold technical condition signals short-term selling interest may be exhausted, “The Report said this afternoon.
Corn was the only grain that didn’t go below yesterday’s lows, and that includes oats. According to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging, that’s not much of a victory considering contracts closed well off their highs today. “Lack of bullish news, and bearish weather and production forecasts hanging over the market kept sellers around,” he said this afternoon.