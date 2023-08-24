People are also reading…
“There were net cancellations of 1 mln bu. old crop corn exports, while new crop sales at 27 mln were in line with expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “New crop commitments have reached 289 mil. bu., still down 18% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of up 26%.”
“Longer range weather forecasts are pushing the heat dome back to the South, but the Corn Belt will have limited rainfall until next week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The forecasted conditions may push maturity and limit any chances for the crop to finish out strong.”