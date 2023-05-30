Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn markets found a rally again Tuesday, and if the bulls can defend the pocket of $5.69-$5.72, “it could warrant an extension of the recover…

Corn

“July corn had a great day, trading back over $6/bu and settling just under its 50 day moving average,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said thi…

Corn

July corn closed higher for the fifth straight session yesterday as traders see continued tightness in the cash market. However December corn …

Corn

“The corn market fought the trend in other grains and finished the day with moderate gains, led by the July contract,” Total Farm Marketing sa…

Corn

Corn markets dealt with a “bearish” WASDE report two weeks ago and more export cancellations have weighed on the market. Despite the bearish n…