There is flash drought concern for areas near Chicago after May rainfall reached just 0.42”, which is down to 10% of the normal rain and May 2023 continues on track to finish the second driest May of the past 153 years, according the Hightower Report.
The Crop Progress report will be released this afternoon at 3:00pm CT, delayed a day due to Memorial Day holiday. The 5 year average pace is 84% of the corn is planted by this date, last week 81% of the crop was planted. The season’s first condition ratings are expected today, according Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.