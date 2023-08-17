People are also reading…
“USDA released weekly export sales this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “For last week, the USDA reported an increase of 9.2 mln bushels of corn export sales for the 2022-23 marketing year and an increase of 27.7 mb for 2023-24 marketing year. Both numbers fell within analysts’ expectations.”
“A fast moving system brought roughly .25” – .75” rain across the Great Lakes region today,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Once this system moves thru the Eastern corn belt this evening little to no rain is expected across the corn belt thru the end of August. Temps are likely to hold at much above normal levels as well, stressing late maturing crops.”