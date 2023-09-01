People are also reading…
There’s been more talk about less kernel depth and what it could mean to yield, but there’s also chatter that an increase in acreage on the Sept. 12 WASDE report will mitigate any cut to yield, Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said.
Prices have bounced back somewhat from yesterday's probe lower, partly due to short covering before the long holiday weekend and from expectations of extreme temperatures in the western and northern Midwest through early next week, The Hightower Report said today.