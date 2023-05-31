People are also reading…
Prices finished steadier today. “The recovery was likely just a technical bounce into month end as selling dried up,” said Mark Sonderberg of ADM Investor Services. He attributes overnight weakness to a combination of the same bearish factors, weak demand, increased production estimates from Brazil, US wheat imports, Russia flooding global markets with cheap wheat, while US plantings near completion.
July corn futures ended the day flat, rallying 16 ½ cents off their low into end of month, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. He also noted in this report this afternoon that “Cargill is selling their poultry processing business in China, citing weak demand and high costs.”