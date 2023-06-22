Related to this story

Corn

Open interest was up 3,788 contracts confirming some net new buying yesterday. Corn is working another 7 to 12 cents higher so far this mornin…

Corn

Corn prices are up with new crop leading the surge. “Ongoing drought conditions across a large section of the Midwest continue to fuel the pri…

Corn

“The corn market rallied sharply, trading to within 9 cents of last October’s high following the USDA’s release of yesterday’s Crop Progress r…

Corn

Corn markets took off on drought conditions and dry forecasts, as growers and analysts are starting to expect yield losses. “And the corn roar…

Corn

Corn futures extended the rally on Monday night with a light gap higher. New crop futures then faded the move and are down by a penny to a nic…