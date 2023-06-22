People are also reading…
“As expected today’s U.S. Drought Monitor did show an expansion of the Midwest drought, along with a deepening of its intensity,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “At the moment I believe new crop corn is trading an average yield of 171-173 bpa, down from the USDA est. of 181.5 bpa in June.”
“The corn complex closed lower, falling back from its highest close of 2023 while traders continue to hover over the latest weather forecasts,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The weekly drought monitor showed corn areas in drought expanded 7% this week to 64%.”