“Futures failed to find much upside today as news remains light and the market is focused on planting and weather,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Later this afternoon, corn is expected to come in at 48% planted vs. 26% last week, which was also right at the average.”
“Weekly export inspections for corn were disappointing at 963,000 MT, well below last week’s totals,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Year-over-year, export inspections are down 35% of last year and behind the pace needed to reach the USDA forecast for the marketing year.”