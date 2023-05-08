Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

The corn market finished mixed with the May and July higher while the rest of the curve was lower. The December contract was down 20 ¼ cents t…

Corn

Brazil's 2022/2023 total corn crop is seen as 131.59 MLN TNS vs. 131.34 MLN TNS in the previous forecast per STONEX, according to Patti Uhrich…

Corn

Corn will remain under pressure as better weather will allow planting to get going in full force, except in the North where more snow fell thi…

Corn

Markets were choppy in the corn market yesterday though support remains in the old crop contracts due to tight supplies, Total Farm Marketing …

Corn

BAGE left their corn production estimate unchanged at 36 mmt but warned that poor early yields could lower that. The crop is 20% harvested, ac…