People are also reading…
Market is getting some support this morning “but hasn’t been able to hold above $5 on the December contract,” CHS Hedging said. Yesterday’s low in the December contract, $4.85, was the lowest since October 2021.
Corn continues to trade near their lowest prices of the year after the USDA’s significant acreage increases, Total Farm Marketing said. “Rains are currently falling in southern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle and the rains are expected to move east over the Corn Belt in the next five days.”