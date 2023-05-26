People are also reading…
July corn closed higher for the fifth straight session yesterday as traders see continued tightness in the cash market. However December corn pushed lower as traders see the recent rally as overbought and the market sees selling pressure from the strong US dollar and a sharp break in energy markets, according the Hightower Report.
Twenty-six percent of the US corn crop is thought to in drought like conditions with the crop expected to be nearly all planted by this weekend. This compares to 29% in 2013, according Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging