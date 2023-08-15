People are also reading…
Corn gapped lower from Monday’s close on improving crop conditions. December corn traded a narrow 3 ¾ cent range (as of 7:30 am) with the high put in around 7 am. December corn continues to hold above the July low at 481, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging
The weekly Crop Progress data from NASS had corn silking at 96% matching the LT average. Corn is in the dough stage on 65% of the acreage and is 2ppts ahead of average. The national crop was 18% dented as of 8/13, compared to 8% last week. Corn conditions improved from a 349 on the Brugler500 to a 353, via major improvement to MO, according to Total Farm Marketing.