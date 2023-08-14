People are also reading…
“Corn futures fought off session lows and selling pressure from the wheat market to finish slightly higher on the session,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Technical support and a possible hotter forecast may have helped bring some buying into the oversold corn market.”
“Export inspections at 16 mln bu. were in line with expectations, however well below the 31 mln bu. needed per week to reach the revised USDA export forecast of 1.625 bln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said.