“Bearish picture after the WASDE report today,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Without more demand, corn futures will struggle to get past the 2.26-bln-bushel carryout. China has left their estimate for corn imports unchanged at 17.5 MMT vs the USDA at 23.0 MMT.”
“Ahead of today’s USDA reports weekly ethanol production slipped to 1,032 tbd, down from 1,060 tbd the previous week,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Production was below expectations helping justify USDA usage reduction. Implied gasoline consumption last week was down 8.8% from the previous week, however up 8.6% from same week YA.”