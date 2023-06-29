Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn markets were weighed on by the wet forecasts, as well as “additional pressure from lack of decent export demand and position evening ahea…

Corn

“Corn futures finished the day mostly higher as prices tried to find a near term bottom after last week’s disappointing end to the week,” Tota…

Corn

Ahead of the Quarterly Grain Stocks report on Friday, analysts on average expect 4.250 bbu for June 1 corn stocks. The full range of public es…

Corn

“As expected today’s U.S. Drought Monitor did show an expansion of the Midwest drought, along with a deepening of its intensity,” Mark Soderbe…

Corn

Afternoon weather models are showing less rain than expected, which brought corn markets off their lows, CHS Hedging said. “Even though the co…