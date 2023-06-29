People are also reading…
“The possible derecho in Nebraska early this morning was not enough to spark any buying interest in the corn today,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Compared to the rest of the week corn was fairly quiet today with CN3 closing down 9 at $5.81 and the CZ3 closing down 8 ¼ at $5.28. Approximately 70% of the US corn is now experiencing drought conditions.”
“Weather models appear to be in consensus that 1.5”–3” of rainfall will benefit eastern NE, across southern Iowa, northern MO, into central IL along with the majority of the eastern corn belt over the next 5-7 day,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Much lighter totals in the northern plains and SW corn belt including a large part of MO.”