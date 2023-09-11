People are also reading…
Corn continues to consolidate ahead of tomorrow’s WASDE report, trading both sides in a tight 3 ¾ cent range, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging
Analysts are looking for corn ending stocks on Tuesday to be 60.2 mbu tighter for new crop, but 2.6 mbu looser for old crop at 2.142 bbu and 1.459 bbu respectively. The survey respondents estimate USDA will publish a 173.5 bpa national average corn yield on Tuesday. That’d be a 1.6 bpa loss vs. August. The full range of estimates runs from +0.2 to -4.1 bpa, according to Total Farm Marketing.