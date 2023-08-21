People are also reading…
“Corn traded a big range today after overnight weather gains were erased after the bell,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn continues to be pulled by weak wheat markets versus higher soybeans. September and December corn posted key reversals lower today… Corn conditions were down 1% at 58% good/excellent vs. estimates to be steady to 1% higher.”
“Weekly export inspections brought little supportive news,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week’s shipments were at 17.5 mb, which was behind the pace needed to reach the USDA target for the marketing year. The USDA announced a flash sale of corn as 111,770 MT were sold to Mexico for the 2023-24 marketing year.”