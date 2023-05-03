Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

The corn market finished mixed with the May and July higher while the rest of the curve was lower. The December contract was down 20 ¼ cents t…

Corn

Corn markets are trading lower “for the fifth consecutive day,” Total Farm Marketing said, with planting continuing in the U.S. and South Amer…

Corn

The Grain Market Insider this morning noted that corn is trading slightly lower this morning “under more bearish pressure from Brazil's expect…

Corn

“The corn futures traded in a narrow range but were able to close well off the day’s lows,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…New-crop D…

Corn

Corn will remain under pressure as better weather will allow planting to get going in full force, except in the North where more snow fell thi…