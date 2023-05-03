People are also reading…
It was a “volatile day of trading,” CHS Hedging said. Ethanol production rose 9,000 barrels per day, but production rates are “running below the USDA ethanol target.”
Corn benefited from the short-covering wheat market, but planting continues strong throughout the Midwest, Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong closing price action posted a bullish reversal on the corn charts after retesting previous lows. With a market holding an oversold status, this could allow for additional price strength on technical buying and covering of short positions.”