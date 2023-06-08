People are also reading…
Corn finished higher as the prices got firmer as the session wore on, today. “The market firmed up after the mid-day weather models update showed the 6-10 day outlook drier but the 11-15 day outlook wetter,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging, said today.
Conventional wisdom says “hot & dry” doesn’t really impact corn until its pollination in July but that is definitely not the case in 2023, says William Moore of AgMaster. “We feel the scenario has been exacerbated by the extremely tight six- year-low global stocks and that the extremely dry conditions from Mid-May until early June, should it extend to mid-June, will begin to reduce corn’s yield potential.” This would negate the increased acreage going in this year leaving just an average crop which is far less than is needed to refill the pipelines, he says.