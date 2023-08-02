People are also reading…
“Even with a surge in overnight prices after the most recent attack by Russia on Ukraine’s export infrastructure, corn futures failed to hold gains, reversing to close lower on the session as weather forecasts and demand concerns drive the market sentiment,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“December corn had an outside day lower close on the chart, focusing more on good weather forecasts after the overnight spike higher,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export sales in tomorrow’s report are estimated at 350 tmt to 1.2 mmt.”