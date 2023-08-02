Related to this story

Corn

“Cooler and wetter forecasts for much of the cornbelt, combined with rains in the WCB, gave pressure to the corn market with a gap lower openi…

Corn

December continues to slide. Sean Lusk of Barchart said, “In my opinion some month end profit taking can’t be ruled out, but it’s the weather …

Corn

Corn future are at or near their overnight lows with 8 to 9 cent losses to begin the day session. The corn market ended Thursday near the sess…

Corn

Lower crop conditions were unable to spark aggressive buying today and after the small gap down Sunday night, prices have struggled to find an…

Corn

“Trade was fairly muted coming in this morning, mostly unchanged,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Early action took values up slight…