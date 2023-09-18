People are also reading…
“Lower across the board today but futures were able to close off the low by a few cents,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Inspections came in at 642,095 MT, estimates were 450,000-775,000 MT. Last week was 625,244 MT and last year was 549,476 MT.”
“Ethanol margins have remained strong, with softening corn prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A strong crude oil market, challenging $92 a barrel on the session, will help support those margins. Ethanol production will likely stay supportive in the market.”