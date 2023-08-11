People are also reading…
The 2023/2024 average trade guesses for today’s WASDE report: yield 175.5 BPA, production at 15.135 billion bushels, and ending stocks at 2.168 billion bushels. World 23/24 ending stocks at 313.83 mmt, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging
Corn is beginning with a neutral start to “report day”. Overnight trading kept Dec in a 2 cent range, as futures are currently fractionally lower. The corn market settled on Thursday with 1 to 2 1/4 cent gains. December, according to Total Farm Marketing.