The corn complex slid lower early this morning on spotty weekend rains and profit-taking but was able to recover to close mixed, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging. Meanwhile, the Weekly Crop Rating, reported at 3 p.m. today, shows corn condition with 55% Good/Excellent, down from 61% last week. Corn emerged was 96%, up from 93% last week.
As this year’s weather conditions improve, this year’s crop will impacted to some extent, but next year should be somewhat better due to anticipated improving conditions this year.
“So, with a great deal of this year’s marketing's already recommended, or wrapped up, consider today how you will be marketing next year’s crop,” said Christopher Swift of Barchart.