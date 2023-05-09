People are also reading…
Futures closed lower through the curve today, down 10-13 cents. “The USDA announced cancellations of 227,000 MT of corn to China this morning, making this the third cancellation in recent weeks, making it appear the USDA may have to make adjustments to 2022/23 exports in the coming months,” CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
July corn closed sharply lower on the session as traders see good weather as bearish for the new crop season, and the continued bad demand news helped to trigger more selling.