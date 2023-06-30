People are also reading…
Sep corn up 7 to down 1 overnight after a second day of overnight gains pulling back in early morning trade. Forecasts still show big rain chances this weekend, but they are coming with damaging storms in some areas, including a “derecho” event yesterday, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Ahead of the Quarterly Grain Stocks this morning, the trade average guess is around 4.250 bbu for June 1 corn stocks. The full range of public estimates is from 4.086 bbu to 4.441 billion. Last year’s count was 4.349 billion. If the trade average guess is realized and no revisions are made, Q3’s implied consumption would be 3.15 bbu, about 260 mbu lighter pull than last year’s Q3 and primarily due to weaker exports, according to Total Farm Marketing.