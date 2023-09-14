People are also reading…
“Ethanol margins have remained strong, and last week’s ethanol grind was supportive of prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Ethanol production jumped to 1.039 million barrels/day last week, above expectations and up 8% from YA. Corn consumed was nearly 104 mln bu in production process, above the pace needed to reach the USDA 2023/24 usage estimate of 5.30 bln bu.”
“Corn saw two-sided trade in a quiet session where ranges were less than 4 cents,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export sales for 2023/24 were 753,300 MT while estimates were 300,000-1,100,000 MT. CIF was slightly stronger yesterday but lower water levels plague the industry.”